Carl C Juarez

Ribocycle EP (cover design)

Ribocycle EP (cover design) album cover design typography illustration fractal
I sought a visual correlative to the recording and found it in my file of fractal images, then set the type to fit.
If you'd like to see the whole image go to https://www.behance.net/gallery/79760307/Art-for-Ribocycle-digital-release

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
