JAYANTA KUMAR ROY

Tea Point Logo Design

JAYANTA KUMAR ROY
JAYANTA KUMAR ROY
  • Save
Tea Point Logo Design logo idea tea hunter tea seller logo designer logo process minimalism logo mark logo maker drinking tea love tea lover minimal minimalist logo modern logo coffee shop tea point coffee tea logo logo design
Download color palette

Thanks for visit my logo design project. This logo made by tea cup and locator symbol called TeaPoint. What do you think about this logo design? Give your valuable feedback.
----------------
Contact for any logo design
jkrrkm01011987@gmail.com

JAYANTA KUMAR ROY
JAYANTA KUMAR ROY

More by JAYANTA KUMAR ROY

View profile
    • Like