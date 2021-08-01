Nastya Svezhentseva

Illustration School | User Portal

Nastya Svezhentseva
Nastya Svezhentseva
Hire Me
  • Save
Illustration School | User Portal skill track udacity udemy skillshare skills illustration learn academy app design branding ui ux design learning web app elearning elearning courses
Download color palette

Hi everyone! 👋😎

Happy to share all the fine work that went into building the new User Portal for Niksen School.

The client 
Niksen School is a online school helping independent creative people to level up their experience into a masterful level. Niksen School: Build illustration skills online.

Result
After week of close collaboration and successful teamwork, we launched the new and improved online platform. The new User Portal is now a fully-fledged part of the Niksen School.

https://niksen.school/

Made with: Tilda Zero Block | tilda.cc
Illustrations: Procreate

---
Looking for a web designer? I would love to hear from you.
Email me: nastya.svezhentseva@gmail.com

---
Do you like it? Press "L".

Nastya Svezhentseva
Nastya Svezhentseva
Product Designer (UX/UI), Interaction & Branding lover 🍉
Hire Me

More by Nastya Svezhentseva

View profile
    • Like