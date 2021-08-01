Illustration School | User Portal

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi everyone! 👋
Happy to share all the fine work that went into building the new User Portal for Niksen School.
The client
Niksen School is a online school helping independent creative people to level up their experience into a masterful level. Niksen School: Build illustration skills online.
Result
After week of close collaboration and successful teamwork, we launched the new and improved online platform. The new User Portal is now a fully-fledged part of the Niksen School.
https://niksen.school/
Made with: Tilda Zero Block | tilda.cc
Illustrations: Procreate
Looking for a web designer? I would love to hear from you.
Email me: nastya.svezhentseva@gmail.com
