Trees need a superhero

The trees and all the vegetation make possible the circuits in nature that sustain our life: water, oxygen, food etc. The more trees we manage to save - the better our quality of life will be. @tedcountdown @fineacts #artistsforclimate

Illustration made for ArtistsForClimate open call launched by TED and TEDcountdown.

