Trees need a superhero

Trees need a superhero flat design hero stoplanding page app psychology ambitions girl trees climatechange superhero abstract vector character illustration
The trees and all the vegetation make possible the circuits in nature that sustain our life: water, oxygen, food etc. The more trees we manage to save - the better our quality of life will be. @tedcountdown @fineacts #artistsforclimate

Illustration made for ArtistsForClimate open call launched by TED and TEDcountdown.

