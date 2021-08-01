🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🌿 Introducing OTF color font - Fargo. 👑
It’s a classy typeface with strong, thick serifs. It has a little bit of personality and can be used for headers and body copy in heavier weights. It’s simplistic and forward approach gives an elevated feel and elegance to any product it touches. Is a sport style font, is creative and modern font. Design beautiful sports posters, urban style posters, magazine covers, make bold advertising and headlines perfectly organized in blocks, all with a strong first impression and rigid masculine look.
👇 This Product Includes:
• All uppercase&lowercase display, numerals & punctuation
• .otf*
• AI files
• Fargo-Base
• Fargo-Blue
• Fargo-Lines
• Fargo-Olive
• Fargo-WhiteRed
• Fargo-WhiteYellow
• Fargo-Yellow
Color fonts are pretty new technology - they currently show up in Photoshop CC 2017+, Illustrator CC 2018 and some Mac apps. Learn more about color font support on third-party apps here: https://www.colorfonts.wtf/
Download:
CreativeMARKET
FontBUNDLES
EpicPXLS
CreativeFabrica
Crella
ArtStation