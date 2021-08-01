🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🌿 20 Editable Logos. Logo Bundle. Volume 1.0. First Edition 👑
This Logo pack contains 20 different logo templates in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop file format.
With this files, you can edit the font, colors, images or sizes.
With the Kit you can create a unique logo for any kind of business: From like a bakery, a restaurant or a barber shop up to big brands within minutes, just using the editable premade logos or create from design elements and icons.
You can enjoy by easy editing & free to use on any of your projects. You’ll have access to your item right after purchasing.
👇 This Product Includes:
• Adobe Illustrator Files
• Adobe Photoshop Files
• EPS Files
• Editable Fonts
Download:
CreativeMARKET
FontBUNDLES
EpicPXLS
CreativeFabrica
Crella
ArtStation