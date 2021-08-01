Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cybersecurity Dashboard UI #2

Cybersecurity Dashboard UI #2 figma design cyber complex ux ui gui dashboard
Hey everyone 🥴

Another screen from a project I worked on for a cybersecurity startup in Israel.

Here you can see the first screen:
https://dribbble.com/shots/16155494-Cybersecurity-Dashboard-UI

I'de love to hear what you think 🤔

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
