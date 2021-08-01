Ryde - sans serif color font

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
🌿 Introducing the Ryde - uppercase sans serif font. 👑
This is a brand, stylish, expressive and cool font ready to give your design a unique look.
👇 This Product Includes:
• Sans serifs
• All uppercase display, numerals & punctuation
• .otf*
• AI files
• Ryde-CleanGold
• Ryde-CleanPurple
• Ryde-FullGold
• Ryde-FullPurple
Color fonts are pretty new technology - they currently show up in Photoshop CC 2017+, Illustrator CC 2018 and some Mac apps. Learn more about color font support on third-party apps here: https://www.colorfonts.wtf/
