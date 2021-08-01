Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI Challenge - Day 005

Task: "Design an app icon. What best represents the brand or product? Or is it incredibly unique? Does it look great at a distance and does it stand out when put on your home screen alongside other apps?"

Couldn't figure out where I wanted to go with this challenge, so had some friends chime in:
- Pink Maze
- "Other Worldly"
- Dark Days
- Tiki Fun

All done in Figma, currently working on familiarizing myself with Ai. Feedback always welcome!

