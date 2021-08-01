Avi Whol

Cybersecurity Dashboard UI

Avi Whol
Avi Whol
  • Save
Cybersecurity Dashboard UI complex cyber design ux ui gui figma dashboard
Download color palette

Hey everyone 🥴

I would like to show you a real product I worked on, it belongs to a leading cybersecurity startup in Israel.

I'de love to hear what you think 🤔

Lets catch up on
https://www.linkedin.com/in/avi-whol/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Avi Whol
Avi Whol

More by Avi Whol

View profile
    • Like