Maria Diana Manila

Wine Delivery Web Design

Wine Delivery Web Design toronto designer toronto web design wine delivery e-commerce digital designer website concept web design ux design ui design food and beverage wine website hospitality website wine e-commerce wine store wine
Wine Lovers TO is a delivery service that sells premium vintage wines across the GTA for wine enthusiasts and sommeliers looking for top quality bottles to try. For this concept, my task was to design a clean layout for the homepage, about page, and product page by choosing the appropriate typography and following colour psychology principles.

While considering this is an E-Commerce website, I used white as the background colour to help increase consumer confidence. In colour psychology, white tends to be the most used colour in e-commerce and you’ll likely use it as the background colour if you’re using a black font. This is because it increases contrast and readability, which also improves the usability performance of your website. Since I wanted to highlight cleanliness and goodness, I also chose white because my target audience is in North America; in some parts of the world, white has the opposite meaning. To achieve consistent imagery; I used photoshop to remove the background of the products and replaced with a light grey to add another tone to the mix and complement the colour white.

