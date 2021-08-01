// BnB // Interactive 3D web experience 🔥

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
While Corona paused the world more or less, the desire to travel again became stronger than ever. Even I was checking out travel options for the future. While I was checking some locations in Italy for my next vacation i was thinking, this experience can be increased with an interactive 3D map. So here’s what I came up with.
Feel free to tell me what you think 💭