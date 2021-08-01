Fintech App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Presenting travelpay, your companion for multicurrency exchange services. I recently worked on an app concept that allows you to perform top up and transactions in different currencies.
Your feedbacks are welcome! ✨
-
Get the figma files for my other projects here -https://www.figma.com/@poojasinhaa
-
Follow me on -
Twitter - https://twitter.com/poojasinhaha
Instagram - https://instagram.com/poojasinhaa
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/poojasinhaa/