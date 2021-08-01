freeCodeCamp Redesign

Hey ️Dribbblers!

I chose to A/B test the landing page I redesigned for freeCodeCamp in the year 2020 against the landing page redesign in 2021. Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

The entire freeCodeCamp landing page concept from 2020 can be found at this URL: https://www.behance.net/gallery/91610345/freeCodeCamp-landing-page-concept