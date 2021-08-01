Pruthi Yoga

Smiling Fox Logo - Using Golden Ratio Grid

Smiling Fox Logo - Using Golden Ratio Grid golden ratio illustrator vector logo design
Tried to Create a simple logo by setting up Golden Ratio Circles using Illustrator😉💖

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
