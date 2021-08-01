Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Avi Whol

Military Processes Monitor Dark UI

Avi Whol
Avi Whol
  • Save
Military Processes Monitor Dark UI figma gui dashboard ux dark ui
Download color palette

Hi all 👋
A real web application enabling the users to monitor and initiate processes in the System.

Lets catch up on
https://www.linkedin.com/in/avi-whol/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Avi Whol
Avi Whol

More by Avi Whol

View profile
    • Like