🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Scary Blood is a cool, fun and quirky decorative font. This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all glyphs and swashes with ease! Add it confidently to your favorite Halloween designs and let yourself be amazed by the outcome generated.
Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):
https://www.1001fonts.com/scary-blood-pesonal-use-font.html
DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION
https://fontbundles.net/sakha-design/1499523-scary-blood?ref=kc2gTU
Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!
alifryanzulfikar11@gmail.com