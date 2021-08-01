Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dmitry Kiiashko

Dribbble Meetup 2022 - Visual concept design

Dmitry Kiiashko
Dmitry Kiiashko
Dribbble Meetup 2022 - Visual concept design graphic design web web design concept product typography 3d conference meetup figma dribbble branding logo uiux design ux ui
Hello everyone! This time i create visual concept design for Contest from Mail Design Conference & Dribbble Meetup 2021. Main task was to suggest your vision for the style of next year's meetup.

I hope you like it.

Dmitry Kiiashko
Dmitry Kiiashko
UI/UX Designer. Available for freelance projects ↴
