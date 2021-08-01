Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jahnavi Seth

Movie ticket booking app

Jahnavi Seth
Jahnavi Seth
Movie ticket booking app visual design dark darkmode booking ticket movie cinema mobileui mobile glassmorphic glassmorphism appuidesign appui app simple ui minimal design
Hello Guys 👋🏻
Back after a while with a new design. A take on movie ticket booking app using glass morphism.
Hope you like it 😍
Leave your feedback in the comment section and don't forget to press "❤️". Thank you 🙌🏻

Jahnavi Seth
Jahnavi Seth

