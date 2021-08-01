Pragati

Glassmorphic Icons

Pragati
Pragati
  • Save
Glassmorphic Icons mobile icons glassy glass effect icon glassmorphic icon glassmorphic ux figma ui dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui design
Download color palette

My first glassmorphic icons. It was fun creating it.

Hope you all like it. Press 'L' :)

Pragati
Pragati

More by Pragati

View profile
    • Like