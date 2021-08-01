Nikola Stojanovic

Avila - Business Cards

Avila - Business Cards typography symbol brand design logotype mark business cards branding logo
  1. Frame 21.png
  2. Frame 22.png
  3. Frame 23.png

There has been a lot of iteration on the business cards and I might show them in this serios. Anyway this turned out to work best for them, so let's call it a 'final version', right? :)

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
