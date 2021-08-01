Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Islam Jamaladinov

Listen app mobile minimal ui ux typography design
I have created an application design that allows you to conveniently listen to the reading of the Holy Quran. The design is made as concise and intuitive as possible, so that it is as convenient as possible to use the application.

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
