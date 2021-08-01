Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brooklyn Valera

Three60Basketball Business Cards

Three60Basketball Business Cards typography graphic design design branding
Business card design for a professional basketball training company based in Atlanta, Ga.
Shortly after I completed their website redesign, the owner needed business cards with QR codes for easy access to the new site.

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
