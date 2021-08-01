Nutribi Mobile App Design

In Nutribi, a mother can know the nutrient content of around 1300 foods in Indonesia, from a single food like Egg to a complex food like Ketoprak. Just by simply point their phone camera at the food, a mother will get the detailed nutrition about their food. Besides providing complete nutrition content, Nutribi can also give a recipe recommendation based on what ingredients a mother chose. Of course, all of the recipes in Nutribi is a balanced nutrition recipe has been adapted to the nutritional adequacy rate of Indonesians.