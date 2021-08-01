Daniyal Malik

Budget Management App

Daniyal Malik
Daniyal Malik
  • Save
Budget Management App mobile app design ui figma
Download color palette

Kirkland is a budget management app for low income users that rely primarily or substantially on their wages to cover basic living expanses, especially if they do not have a clear path to higher wages.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Daniyal Malik
Daniyal Malik

More by Daniyal Malik

View profile
    • Like