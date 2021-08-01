Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gennady

Merida Ui/UX Design

Gennady
Gennady
  • Save
Merida Ui/UX Design branding website nikolaev minimal ui ux figma design
Download color palette

Merida Ui/UX Design
Concept idea in 7 hours just for portfolio:)

На данный момент рассматриваю варианты и приложения
Пишите в ЛС или на E-mail: randat24@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Gennady
Gennady

More by Gennady

View profile
    • Like