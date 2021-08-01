Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pat McWain

Mermaid Flintlock Pistol

Pat McWain
Pat McWain
  • Save
Mermaid Flintlock Pistol skateboard handgun pistol hair roses lines spectronium american traditional shading banner black vector design tattoo illustration gun mermaid
Download color palette

Olllld doodle I decided to retouch. The thought was to design a gun with a mermaid wrapping around it.

--

Press "L" to show some ❤ !
Website | Instagram | Store | Email Me Here

Pat McWain
Pat McWain

More by Pat McWain

View profile
    • Like