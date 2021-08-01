Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brooklyn Valera

Elevati Designs Web Design

Brooklyn Valera
Brooklyn Valera
  • Save
Elevati Designs Web Design web design ux ui graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Website Design for a luxury furniture showroom based in Atlanta, Ga.
I also worked as Elevati's Marketing Manager to design and implement successful email and social media campaigns.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Brooklyn Valera
Brooklyn Valera

More by Brooklyn Valera

View profile
    • Like