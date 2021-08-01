Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ICONA v1.0

Hey guys!
Introducing ICONA, a freebie set of 1000+ essential icons for professional web and mobile interfaces. Easily change the path, stroke weight, or corner radius of any icon in seconds.

Download:
https://www.mediafire.com/file/21uan8mfiqeldwz/Icona.rar/file

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
