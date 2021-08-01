eCommerce Furniture Website Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi Guys,
Today's design is a ecommerce website product design for an eCommerce furniture store. Please share your feedback about the design and if you like the design don't forget to press the Like and Follow buttons.
Tell me What you think in the comments 💬
Have an awesome project? Contact me: siddik24ak@gmail.com
All the best
Click behance to see the full view design Behance - Facebook