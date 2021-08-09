Nicolas Solerieu

Songs as NFTs concept

Nicolas Solerieu
Nicolas Solerieu
  • Save
Songs as NFTs concept fans support artist model crypto nft crowdfunding player music product ui
Songs as NFTs concept fans support artist model crypto nft crowdfunding player music product ui
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1.png
  2. Frame 2.png

Crypto meets music – MusicDAO: helps artists turn their songs into NFTs
Had fun playing around the idea for a startup pitch making this UI that mixes a lot of common patterns from music player and crowdfunding.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Nicolas Solerieu
Nicolas Solerieu
Hi – Design is my job, not my passion

More by Nicolas Solerieu

View profile
    • Like