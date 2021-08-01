Tanya Shegol

Web illustrations collections | summer 2021

Web illustrations collections | summer 2021 affinitydesigner flower clean design digital illustration unusual creative web desert landscape time fish plant human cat web illustrations ui illustrations illustration set perfect colors perfect pixel vector illustration illustration
My collection of illustrations that I created in summer 2021 on Bang Bang Education Graphic Design course. Whole project https://www.behance.net/gallery/122046641/Bang-Bang-Education-Graphic-Design-course

https://bangbangeducation.ru/

