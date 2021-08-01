Mfonobong Umondia

Mobile App Settings Page - Wireframe

Mobile App Settings Page - Wireframe
Hello Dribbblers 🔥

Project Name: PocketMoney
Category: Fintech
Role: Independent Designer

I intend to document this project from the wireframe stage up till when I will work on the hi-fi designs, so I'll keeprebounding the shots till the finish of this project.

The screens I have above are;
- Settings Page
- Profile Information
- Push Notification
- App Rating
- Send Feedback

What do you think?

