Mobile App Settings Page - Wireframe

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers 🔥
Project Name: PocketMoney
Category: Fintech
Role: Independent Designer
#wireframe #mobiledesign
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I intend to document this project from the wireframe stage up till when I will work on the hi-fi designs, so I'll keeprebounding the shots till the finish of this project.
The screens I have above are;
- Settings Page
- Profile Information
- Push Notification
- App Rating
- Send Feedback
What do you think?
Press "L" if you love it and feel free to give me some feedback, Have a great day!
-------------------
📧Work With Me: umondiamfonobong@gmail.com