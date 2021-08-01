Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Send Money Screens - Wireframe

Hello Dribbblers 🔥

Project Name: PocketMoney
Category: Fintech
Role: Independent Designer

I intend to document this project from the wireframe stage up till when I will work on the hi-fi designs, so I'll keeprebounding the shots till the finish of this project.

The screens I have above are;
- Send Money
- Your wards (people you are sending money to)
- Schedule Payments

What do you think?

📧Work With Me: umondiamfonobong@gmail.com

