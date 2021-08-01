Neil Williams

MediQuote Desktop Overview

MediQuote Desktop
An overview of the desktop version of MediQuote, as seen in my last shot. This landing page funneled people from a basic email capture, to a phone number capture, to a fully fleshed out form offering personalized quotes. Exit intent pop-ups would direct users further into the funnel if they make a move to leave.

