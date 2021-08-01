Ismail El Azizi ™
Fellas

Sama

Ismail El Azizi ™
Fellas
Ismail El Azizi ™ for Fellas
Hire Us
  • Save
Sama gradient webdesign design layout ui uidesign
Download color palette

Hey there,
Sama home page design, a simple tool to build a personalized website.
will share more soooon!
Let me know what you think of it.

Design — Figma


😀 Instagram: ismail_elazizi

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Fellas
Fellas
We help you visualize your unique ideas!
Hire Us

More by Fellas

View profile
    • Like