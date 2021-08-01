Ariel Nathania Winata

Beauty E-commerce

Beauty E-commerce ecommerce skincare mobile ui
Hello guys!

I made a beauty e-commerce interfaces for mobile users. This app sell many beauty products from several brands, and guaranteed 100% original.

It's a clean UI, with hint of pink color that resembles woman. I'll appreciate every comments from all of you, thankyou <3

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
