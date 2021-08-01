Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eksign

Old Style 7

Eksign
Eksign
Hire Me
  • Save
Old Style 7 artwork type design font typeface modern lettering graphic design vector typography art design adobe 2d
Download color palette

Sans Serif old style number 7 glyph with light weight for my type design project.

Eksign
Eksign
Branding Typography Type Design

More by Eksign

View profile
    • Like