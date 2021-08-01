Fajar Wibawa

Jellyfish Piano Logo (Fun Project)

Fajar Wibawa
Fajar Wibawa
  • Save
Jellyfish Piano Logo (Fun Project) negativespace icon vector dualmeaning logodesign piano jellyfish branding logo
Download color palette

A dual meaning logo Jellyfish + Piano

Fajar Wibawa
Fajar Wibawa

More by Fajar Wibawa

View profile
    • Like