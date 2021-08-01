Dribbble Meetup Concept – First Soviet Union

Товарщи художники промышленной графики, высылаю вам привет!

Пress "L" – if you would not like Stalin to invade you. (Also if you like shot)

Concept design for #Dribbble meetup and Mail Design conference if it would be in Soviet Union. Challenge was to make a next year conference design so if you can see that's not about 2022, its 1922 so that should be funny.

#Stalin #Lenin #Gulag #design #post #mail #typography