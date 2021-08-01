Dribbble Meetup Concept – First Soviet Union

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Товарщи художники промышленной графики, высылаю вам привет!
Пress "L" – if you would not like Stalin to invade you. (Also if you like shot)
Concept design for #Dribbble meetup and Mail Design conference if it would be in Soviet Union. Challenge was to make a next year conference design so if you can see that's not about 2022, its 1922 so that should be funny.
Support me by liking and commenting this. It would help me to win a free ticket to OFFF Festival with I very much want to visit of Covid-19 will let us.
#Stalin #Lenin #Gulag #design #post #mail #typography