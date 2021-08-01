Mislav Repinac

Rapid House - Logo Concept

Mislav Repinac
Mislav Repinac
  • Save
Rapid House - Logo Concept illustration graphic design design vector logo branding
Download color palette

This is a logo concept from generated brief. Logo's name is Rapid House and main audience are men.

Let me know what you think! And leave a <3 if you like it.
_____________________________________

I'm currently available for hire.
Email: mislavrepinac8@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Mislav Repinac
Mislav Repinac

More by Mislav Repinac

View profile
    • Like