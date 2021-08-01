Victor Akanmidu

Signup Page (Web & Mobile) FlowerVille

Signup Page (Web & Mobile) FlowerVille
This is my first design for #DailyUI #001. I used Figma to design this web and mobile signup page for an imaginary flower shop. I practiced design principles such as alignment, contrast, proportion, emphasis, whitespace, scale, hierarchy and balance. I also used auto layout in this design :)

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
