Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aakif Iqbal

Events Finder App Design

Aakif Iqbal
Aakif Iqbal
Hire Me
  • Save
Events Finder App Design mobileappdesign appdesign uxdesign uiuxdesign eventsappdesign concept minimal uidesign uitrend inspiration uiux
Events Finder App Design mobileappdesign appdesign uxdesign uiuxdesign eventsappdesign concept minimal uidesign uitrend inspiration uiux
Events Finder App Design mobileappdesign appdesign uxdesign uiuxdesign eventsappdesign concept minimal uidesign uitrend inspiration uiux
Download color palette
  1. shot-app-1.png
  2. 89.png
  3. 90.png

Hey guys 🎈
Recently I designed Mobile App for students to discover orientation events
Hope you like it 🧡
Press "L" on your keyboard.

👋 Available for new projects.
Let's chat! aakif.bhatti157@gmail.com

Follow Me:
My Fiverr Profile: Fiverr | Instagram

Aakif Iqbal
Aakif Iqbal
UX/UI Designer Available for hire 🚀

More by Aakif Iqbal

View profile
    • Like