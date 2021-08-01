Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mobile App Ui/Ux Design - Purple Barry

Mobile App Ui/Ux Design - Purple Barry logo branding design vector it lounge bd riadhossainakash syedriadhossain app mobile app prototype uiux ux ui adobe xd
Purple Barry Ui/Ux design for a software firm. This design follow requirement. This design done by Adobe Xd . This app completed with prototype.
Please using mobile for viewing.

Link: https://xd.adobe.com/view/5a81a8f7-ca62-47a6-a410-1e2bd5363aa0-0fd2/?fullscreen&hints=off

