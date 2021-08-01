Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Evandito Rizky

Direct Message - Daily UI 013

Evandito Rizky
Evandito Rizky
  • Save
Direct Message - Daily UI 013 ux ui graphic design design
Download color palette

Direct Message design exploration. I made this for #DailyUI Challenge

Note : The green color on time indicate that the message had been read by the receiver

Let me know your thoughts about it!

#Daily UI - 008

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Evandito Rizky
Evandito Rizky

More by Evandito Rizky

View profile
    • Like