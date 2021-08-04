kapustin.co
Drag & Drop Illustrations in Use 👾

Drag & Drop Illustrations in Use 👾 app design resources vector set illustration kapustin interface ux ui mobile web 80s 90s art pixel drop drag
Drag & Drop Illustrations this is 20 simple pixel arts in 80s-90s style. Get this pack or all illustrations with unlimited access on kapustin.co 🎉

Check Drag & Drop Illustrations — $24

📦 Check Unlimited Access — $50 (Access for 1 year)

We create illustration resources for everyone ✨
