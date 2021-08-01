ranganath krishnamani

Spinning Tops #3

Spinning Tops #3 procreate ipadpro play bangalore game spinning tops tops series everyday india streets
Such a joy watching young hands skilfully throw and balance a spinning top on their little palms. Unusual scene on Bangalore streets these days, and lucky to have caught a glimpse and recreate the scene

