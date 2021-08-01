D I L L A S A U R U S

COVID GATE

This is a photo manipulation that I made in Adobe Photoshop. This photo tells about covid - 19 which did not disappear for centuries and made the earth like it had no life anymore. However, there is still one human hope, namely a portal that can take us to another world that is much more beautiful (heaven). /meaning, the last hope is death/

