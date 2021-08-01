🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey friends 👋
Thank you for viewing my new shot on card UI exploration🤝. Played with the elements to make different types of cards. Any thoughts on the combination?
Download from Figma Community | Find me at Instagram | Illustration by Lisa Congdon (lower left)
Have a good day!