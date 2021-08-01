Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Card UI Exploration

Card UI Exploration card design lisa congdon bluch cool cards card component card ui digital card illustration card concept design figma ui ux
Hey friends 👋
Thank you for viewing my new shot on card UI exploration🤝. Played with the elements to make different types of cards. Any thoughts on the combination?

Download from Figma Community | Find me at Instagram | Illustration by Lisa Congdon (lower left)

Have a good day!

